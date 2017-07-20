Former TNA Champion Finished With GFW

Source: According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter

– The report states Magnus, whose real name is Nick Aldis, has reportedly turned down GFW’s latest contract offer and is therefore no longer with the company. The reason for Magnus being at recent Impact TV tapings was to help protect the ‘lineage’ of GFW and to drop the title to Alberto El Patron.

It was also noted that GFW is requiring new talents to give GFW 10% of revenue generated outside of GFW, they would also receive no percentage of merchandise from their likeness sold directly by GFW.

Magnus signed with the company back in 2008.