Former TNA Knockout Thea Trinidad Signs WWE Contract

– According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Thea Trinidad (Rosita), has officially signed with WWE. As previously noted, Thea will be playing AJ Lee’s character in the upcoming biopic about Paige’s family.

It was also noted that she will begin training at the Performance Center with the following signees.

* Gunner

* Fabian Aichner

* Axel Dieter Jr.

* Evie

* Nixon Newell

Thea recently was ringside for the Andrade ‘Cien‘ Almas match at a recent NXT TV taping, check out the photo below: