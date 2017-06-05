Former TNA Knockout Thea Trinidad Signs WWE Contract

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
0

– According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Thea Trinidad (Rosita), has officially signed with WWE. As previously noted, Thea will be playing AJ Lee’s character in the upcoming biopic about Paige’s family.

It was also noted that she will begin training at the Performance Center with the following signees.

* Gunner
* Fabian Aichner
* Axel Dieter Jr.
* Fabian Aichner
* Evie
* Nixon Newell

Thea recently was ringside for the Andrade ‘Cien‘ Almas match at a recent NXT TV taping, check out the photo below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Previous articleRyback Rips WWE’s Handling Of Shinsuke Nakamura
Next articlePossible Spoilers For WWE RAW
Pro Wrestling Staff
http://www.prowrestling.com
Staff Writer for ProWrestling.com
SHARE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here