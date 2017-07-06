Former TNA Knockout Velvet Sky Reveals Retirement

– Former TNA Knockouts champion Velvet Sky recently spoke with wnpr.org and announced that she is retiring from wrestling and going back to college, check out the following highlight:

I’m in really, really good physical condition, still, and my health is great. And I want to keep it that way. I had a really satisfying 15-year wrestling career, so I went back to school because I got to live out my wrestling dream.” In an interview with wnpr.org, former TNA Knockouts champion Velvet Sky announced that she is retiring from wrestling and going back to college. She initially left college so she could pursue a career in wrestling. “Wrestling has a shelf life. College doesn’t. You can be 50 years old and go to college for your degree. You can’t be 50 years old and train to be a pro wrestler.” I’m in really, really good physical condition, still, and my health is great. And I want to keep it that way. I had a really satisfying 15-year wrestling career, so I went back to school because I got to live out my wrestling dream.”