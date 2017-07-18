Former TNA Knockouts Champion On Mae Young Classic

– Former TNA Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde recently took to Twitter and revealed she was considered for WWE’s Mae Young Classic but suffered an injury while training. It was initially thought that Wilde was cut from the tournament but she posted the following update:

I was considered to partake in the Mae Young Classic. Due to an injury sustained in training, retirement is where I will stay. — TWnation (@TaylorWilde) July 18, 2017

However, that doesn't mean I wouldn't consider other opportunities. I'm just retired as in-ring talent. 😊 — TWnation (@TaylorWilde) July 18, 2017