Former TNA Star Makes NXT Debut

Last night at the NXT house show in St. Petersburg, Florida featured a match between No Way Jose and the debuting Chad Lail, formerly known as Gunner in TNA.
A closer look at Chad Lail c/o @MichiKent83 pic.twitter.com/mb60CdZljF
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 30, 2017
In TNA Gunner was involved with the Immortal stable and would capture the TNA Tag Team Championships with former NXT star, James Storm.
What are your thoughts on Chad Lail?
Personally seems like a top-notch person. If you follow him on social media, you can see that he’s a high-character, family man, and that he almost gave up on wrestling before WWE called, which was the dream call he was waiting for. He’s also a military veteran. The video above is not his best work…he was much better a few years later when he had long hair and a long bear. He’s jacked, and it was a good look.
Hoping for all the success in the world for him, I think the NXT grooming is exactly what he needs. I also like that he’s going by his real name, if that’s the case.