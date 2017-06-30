Former TNA Star Makes NXT Debut

Last night at the NXT house show in St. Petersburg, Florida featured a match between No Way Jose and the debuting Chad Lail, formerly known as Gunner in TNA.

A closer look at Chad Lail c/o @MichiKent83 pic.twitter.com/mb60CdZljF — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 30, 2017

In TNA Gunner was involved with the Immortal stable and would capture the TNA Tag Team Championships with former NXT star, James Storm.

What are your thoughts on Chad Lail?