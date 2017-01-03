Former WWE Announcer Signs With UFC

– Former WWE announcer Todd Grisham has now signed with UFC.

Grisham will make his UFC debut at the Fight Night event on January 15th on FS1, Grisham signed with the company after announcer Mike Goldberg finished up in December.

Grisham changed his Twitter name and wrote the following today:

Just changed my twitter handle to @GrishamMMA. 2017 is going to be a great year!