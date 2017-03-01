Former WWE Champion Jack Swagger Requests His Release

– Former WWE Champion Jack Swagger called in to Chael Sonnen’s podcast this week and revealed that he has requested his release from WWE. Swagger said he requested the release yesterday and while it’s still an “ongoing process,” the decision came down to contract negotiations and the two sides were way off, also noting a major difference of opinion in regard to his value.

“As of yesterday Chael, I asked for my release from WWE. It’s still kind of an ongoing process right now. Basically, it came down to contract negotiations. We were way off. They didn’t value me at what I thought I was valued at..so you know, you can’t be angry at that. Wrestling is something you get so passionate about. This was a business decision. They weren’t giving me the opportunity to make the full amount of income I could for my family, so when you put it like that…it’s time to go.”

Swagger said he’s looking forward to wrestling in the UK, Mexico and Japan and also expressed interest in doing MMA.

Swagger first signed with WWE back in 2006, later winning the WWE World Heavyweight Title in 2009.

