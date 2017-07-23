Former WWE Champion Returns At Battleground!

– Former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali made his return to WWE at tonight’s Battleground pay-per-view from Philadelphia.

Khali returned during tonight’s main event between Randy Orton and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. After Orton fought off The Singh Brothers and looked to be in the clear, Khali came out and started shaking the cage, followed by choking Orton from the other side of the structure as Jinder escaped to win.

The post-match celebration saw Jinder and Khali celebrate with the WWE Title while Orton .

Khali last worked for the company in 2014.

