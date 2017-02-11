Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Chavo Guerrero Sr. Passes Away

– Chavo Guerrero Sr. recently passed away, he was 68 years old. He was the older brother to Eddie Guerrero and the father of Chavo Guerrero Jr. He was the oldest son of Salvador “Gory” Guerrero, and part of the Guerrero wrestling family. Chavo Guerrero Sr. also became the oldest WWE Cruiserweight Champion in WWE history.

Chavo Jr. took to his Instagram and posted the following tribute to his father:

Today the world lost a true rebel. He did things “HIS” way. Not always right, not always wrong, but He always followed what he believed in. He was diagnosed with Liver Cancer in early January of this year. As believer in Christ Jesus, he is now in Paradise. Today is a Sad day in the Guerrero Family. Rest In Peace Chavo “Classic” Guerrero Sr. #rip #nowinheaven