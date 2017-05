– TMZ Sports recently caught up with former WWE Diva Ariane Andrew (Cameron) .. she was asked about The Rock possibly running for President. Cameron noted that the Rock “is poppin and has the full package” so she’s all for it. She said that The Rock “is the only person from WWE who has made a name for himself.”

She was also asked about dating white guys and replied.. ‘I actually don’t date black guys, I just have a thing for white boys’ check out the video below: