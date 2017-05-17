Former WWE and ECW Star Al Snow Arrested

Former WWE and ECW star Al Snow was arrested for failure to appear in court for a broken headlight and expired insurance card. He was released on a $234 bond. Below is his report of the incident.

“To clear up my arrest, I had a ticket from 2 years ago,broken light & expired insurance ID card, took care of it but thanks to a typo. There was a bench warrant for me I was completely unaware of, my car was having trouble 3 police approached and asked for ID and I was taken in and paid a 234 dollar fine and was released . A typo resulted in my arrest, and now I’ve spent time in the big house lol Be careful I might just shank you lol.”