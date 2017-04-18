Former WWE Star Backstage At RAW (Photos), Batista On Jimmy Kimmel Live (Videos)

– Former WWE Superstar Jimmy Wang Yang was backstage for a recent WWE live event in Cincinnati, Ohio. Seen below, pictured with current WWE Superstars Sheamus and RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy:

– Check out the following videos of former WWE Champion Batista on Jimmy Kimmel Live with the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast last night:



