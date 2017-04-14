Former WWE Star Involved in Backstage Incident Prior to Release

Former WWE talent Simon Gotch was involved in a backstage incident prior to his release from the company. While WWE was catering before the April 4 Smackdown Live show in Orlando, Gotch accidentally tipped over his own chair and then got mad when he fell down. We are not sure if this incident is related to the mutual agreement of his release from WWE.

It is well known that Gotch is not very well liked backstage. Before the 2016 WWE draft, he was involved in a fight with Sin Cara in catering. Former star Ryback said publicly that he did not like Gotch and was happy to hear that Cara won the fight with him.