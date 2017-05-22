Former WWE Star Makes Racial Comment About Jinder Mahal

By
Wilson
-
0

Former WWE star Virgil made some controversial comments on Twitter last night about Jinder Mahal during the WWE Backlash PPV. He received backlash from his followers and still has not deleted the tweet.

This prompted responses from fans immediately:

Wilson
