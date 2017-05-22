Former WWE Star Makes Racial Comment About Jinder Mahal

Former WWE star Virgil made some controversial comments on Twitter last night about Jinder Mahal during the WWE Backlash PPV. He received backlash from his followers and still has not deleted the tweet.

I swear I just saw Jinder Mahal get me a slurpee at 7-11 #wwebacklash — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) May 22, 2017

This prompted responses from fans immediately:

@TheRealVirgil @_BlindedFate At least he has a job. What are you doing these days Virgil besides pushing your cardboard box from alley to alley? — S. Carter (@ThaHustleMan330) May 22, 2017

@TheRealVirgil @the_ironsheik Way to be racist and not the least bit funny — Glitter Cunt (@Glitter_x_Cunt) May 22, 2017