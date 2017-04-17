Former WWE Star Says Bray Wyatt Wanted Him In ‘The Wyatt Family’

– Former WWE Superstar David ‘Gangrel’ Heath, recently spoke with the “The Roman Show” about Bray Wyatt originally wanting him to be part of The Wyatt Family, check out the highlights below:

“When I was talking to Bray he was saying he very much wanted me to come in but I think because of the name issue, WWE doesn’t own the name Gangrel, so things got shot down and stuff,” said Heath. “It would have been fun.”

“Awesome guys,” Heath said of the legendary WWE tag-team. “All of them are awesome. Proud of them all. Christian, Edge, Matt, Jeff, just great guys. You couldn’t ask for a better group of people to want to be around and work with.”