Former WWE Star Sean Waltman is Missing

Apparently, Sean Waltman aka X-Pac is missing as he was supposed to land in the UK yesterday afternoon for today’s Extreme Measures 2017 event. He was to team with Scott Star and Chakara against Sammy Smooth, Adam ‘Flex’ Maxted and Livvi Grace in a six-person tag team match.

IPW:UK promoter Daniel Edler said his arrival time was at 2PM on Saturday but 12 hours after that no one has heard from him. Walman last tweet on Friday night showed him in good spirits.

One Eye, No Teeth, Broken Jaw, & still Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/ETbq1bC9md — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) April 29, 2017

IPW:UK released a statement on Waltman via Facebook:

:: With regret, unless a miracle occurs, X-Pac will no longer be appearing at the Extreme Measures 2017 event later today.

He was scheduled to land in the UK on Saturday at 2pm, but 12 hours later and nobody has heard from him. We wish Sean well and hope he is safe. Sometimes you do everything you can but it’s completely out of our hands.

:: We spent Saturday attempting to check if flights were possible for an international name to replace him, but at such short notice the options were next to none. As a result, we have been searching up and down the UK for available replacements and as you will see on the day tomorrow, we think we’ve found the best option at short notice.

:: All other advertised wrestlers are in the country and ready for the show.

:: Jimmy Havoc will be joining the Meet & Greet to replace X-Pac.

:: Anybody who had an Interval photo package, The London Riots will replace X-Pac in the photo package. You’re also immediately given a £10 reduction on package you’ve purchased, or if you wish you may obtain a full refund. Just let us know at the event.

:: Furthermore, if you’ve placed an order for the X-Pac IPW:UK tee, you may either keep your purchase of the tee as some kind of collectors item, or have a complete refund.

Any further questions can be directed to us by private message, we will endeavor to reply to all messages before door time.