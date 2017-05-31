Former WWE Superstar Comments On Potentially Returning

– Recently on Conversation With The Big Guy podcast, Ryback spoke about possibly returning to WWE, check out the highlight below:
On returning to WWE:
“True story. I got two phone calls today from Boca Raton, Florida. Boca Raton? I was at home doing something on one of them and I was at the gym on the other. And I forget what it was for. What was it for? I don’t know what it’s for. I think it was just some promotional thing, but in my head, I picture Vince in his Boca Raton home because he used to train, he has a house there or something, and he’s calling me and I’m like, ‘this should be an interesting voicemail’ and it’s not and I pick it up on the second one or the third one or whatever and they called a lot today, and it was some promotional thing for some vacation thing and I was just like, ‘Jesus Christ!’ No, not any time, not even. I wish them nothing but the best and all performers there. It’s just not happening right now.”
He’s such a liar. He would of creamed himself if it was Vince. Why do you think he’s telling the story that way?
I completely agree. He hasn’t done a Damn thing worth noting since his departure from WWE. I could care less if I ever see him in a WWE or an Indy ring ever again. Plus, the cry baby whoa is me look doesn’t look to good on him. He probably had a phone dedicated solely to waiting on Vince call.
So there’s no way he would ever go back to a company that has no interest in ever asking him back.
Works out perfectly.