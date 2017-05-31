Former WWE Superstar Comments On Potentially Returning

– Recently on Conversation With The Big Guy podcast, Ryback spoke about possibly returning to WWE, check out the highlight below:

On returning to WWE:

“True story. I got two phone calls today from Boca Raton, Florida. Boca Raton? I was at home doing something on one of them and I was at the gym on the other. And I forget what it was for. What was it for? I don’t know what it’s for. I think it was just some promotional thing, but in my head, I picture Vince in his Boca Raton home because he used to train, he has a house there or something, and he’s calling me and I’m like, ‘this should be an interesting voicemail’ and it’s not and I pick it up on the second one or the third one or whatever and they called a lot today, and it was some promotional thing for some vacation thing and I was just like, ‘Jesus Christ!’ No, not any time, not even. I wish them nothing but the best and all performers there. It’s just not happening right now.”