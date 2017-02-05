Former WWE Superstars Contacted For WrestleMania

The Wrestling Observer newsletter is reporting that women from the past have been called for WrestleMania.

It’s not clear why WWE is calling them and what their role might be on the show. Considering that Nikki Bella is rumored to be retiring, I could see them wanting former talent there to give her a send-off.

I don’t know if any of this is related to anything but Kelly Kelly (Barbie Blank) recently responded to Mickie James’ Talking Smack promo about the Divas Revolution and that was followed up by a response from Michelle McCool.