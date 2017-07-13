Former WWE Tough Enough Winner Has Brain Cancer

– WWE Tough Enough III winner Matt Cappotelli has brain cancer.

Cappotelli took to Facebook today and revealed the diagnosis of a grade IV GlioBlastoma Multiforme (GBM), check out his statement below:

Update: Diagnosis is in.

I have a grade IV GlioBlastoma Multiforme (GBM).

This is not the news I was looking forward to hearing or sharing, but it will in no way deter me from continuing my fight. Spinal tap this Friday will determine if the cancer cells have spread to my spinal fluid. Monday is a follow up with my team of doctors to determine the treatment steps needed to beat this. Thanx to everyone on #TEAMCAPP

Cappotelli worked as a trainer for Ohio Valley Wrestling’s beginner program in 2013.