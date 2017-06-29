Full Content Listing And Cover Art For WWE’s ‘1997: Dawn Of Attitude’ (Photo)

– Thanks to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com for the following artwork and full content listing for WWE’s “1997: Dawn of Attitude” DVD and Blu-ray, set to be released on October 3rd:

DISC 1:

DOCUMENTARY:

Evolution & Transformation

Pulling the Curtain Back

Epic Storytelling

No Limitations

Rise of Stone Cold

RAW is WAR

Guerrilla Programming

Divas Emerge

Canadian Pride

Evolution of HHH

Faces of Foley

Know Your Role

Uncertainty

Developmental Switch

BSK & The Kliq?

Ensuring Success

DISC 2:

WWE Championship Match

Sycho Sid vs. Shawn Michaels

Royal Rumble • January 19, 1997

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Mankind

Shotgun Saturday Night • January 25, 1997

European Championship Tournament – Final Match

Owen Hart vs. British Bulldog

RAW • March 3, 1997

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Championship

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Sycho Sid

RAW • March 17, 1997

Owen Hart Acceptance Speech

Slammy Award Ceremony • March 21, 1997

Submission Match

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin

Special Guest Referee: Ken Shamrock

WrestleMania 13 • March 23, 1997

Street Fight

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin

RAW • April 21, 1997

Jim Ross Interviews Mick Foley

RAW • May, 1997

King of the Ring Tournament Final Match

Hunter Hearst Helmsley vs. Mankind

King of the Ring • June 8, 1997

Bret Hart’s Anti-American Tirade

RAW • July 7, 1997

DISC 3:

WWE Tag Team Championship Match

Owen Hart & The British Bulldog vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin & Dude Love

RAW • July 14, 1997

Flag Match

The Hart Foundation (Bret “Hitman” Hart, Owen Hart & The British Bulldog) vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Dude Love & The Undertaker

RAW • July 21, 1997

Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker

In Your House: Ground Zero • September 7, 1997

European Championship Match

British Bulldog vs. Shawn Michaels

One Night Only • September 20, 1997

Stone Cold Stuns McMahon

RAW • September 22, 1997

Shawn Michaels & Triple H brag after Badd Blood

RAW • October 6, 1997

Kane vs. Mankind

Survivor Series • November 9, 1997

WWE Championship Match

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Shawn Michaels

Survivor Series • November 9, 1997

Intercontinental Championship Match

The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin

In Your House: D-Generation X • December 7, 1997

Sable in a Potato Sack

RAW • December 8, 1997

European Championship Match

Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H

RAW • December 22, 1997

BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVES:

Goldust (w/ Marlena) vs. The Sultan (w/ Bob Backlund)

Shotgun Saturday Night • January 4, 1997

No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship

Sycho Sid vs. The Undertaker

WrestleMania 13 • March 23, 1997

Steel Cage Match

Mankind vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley

SummerSlam • August 3, 1997

Street Fight

Cactus Jack vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley

RAW • September 22, 1997

Stone Cold Meets The Rock

RAW • November 10, 1997

