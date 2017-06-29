Full Content Listing And Cover Art For WWE’s ‘1997: Dawn Of Attitude’ (Photo)

– Thanks to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com for the following artwork and full content listing for WWE’s “1997: Dawn of Attitude” DVD and Blu-ray, set to be released on October 3rd:
DISC 1:
DOCUMENTARY:
Evolution & Transformation
Pulling the Curtain Back
Epic Storytelling
No Limitations
Rise of Stone Cold
RAW is WAR
Guerrilla Programming
Divas Emerge
Canadian Pride
Evolution of HHH
Faces of Foley
Know Your Role
Uncertainty
Developmental Switch
BSK & The Kliq?
Ensuring Success
DISC 2:
WWE Championship Match
Sycho Sid vs. Shawn Michaels
Royal Rumble • January 19, 1997
Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Mankind
Shotgun Saturday Night • January 25, 1997
European Championship Tournament – Final Match
Owen Hart vs. British Bulldog
RAW • March 3, 1997
Steel Cage Match for the WWE Championship
Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Sycho Sid
RAW • March 17, 1997
Owen Hart Acceptance Speech
Slammy Award Ceremony • March 21, 1997
Submission Match
Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin
Special Guest Referee: Ken Shamrock
WrestleMania 13 • March 23, 1997
Street Fight
Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin
RAW • April 21, 1997
Jim Ross Interviews Mick Foley
RAW • May, 1997
King of the Ring Tournament Final Match
Hunter Hearst Helmsley vs. Mankind
King of the Ring • June 8, 1997
Bret Hart’s Anti-American Tirade
RAW • July 7, 1997
DISC 3:
WWE Tag Team Championship Match
Owen Hart & The British Bulldog vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin & Dude Love
RAW • July 14, 1997
Flag Match
The Hart Foundation (Bret “Hitman” Hart, Owen Hart & The British Bulldog) vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Dude Love & The Undertaker
RAW • July 21, 1997
Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker
In Your House: Ground Zero • September 7, 1997
European Championship Match
British Bulldog vs. Shawn Michaels
One Night Only • September 20, 1997
Stone Cold Stuns McMahon
RAW • September 22, 1997
Shawn Michaels & Triple H brag after Badd Blood
RAW • October 6, 1997
Kane vs. Mankind
Survivor Series • November 9, 1997
WWE Championship Match
Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Shawn Michaels
Survivor Series • November 9, 1997
Intercontinental Championship Match
The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin
In Your House: D-Generation X • December 7, 1997
Sable in a Potato Sack
RAW • December 8, 1997
European Championship Match
Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H
RAW • December 22, 1997
BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVES:
Goldust (w/ Marlena) vs. The Sultan (w/ Bob Backlund)
Shotgun Saturday Night • January 4, 1997
No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship
Sycho Sid vs. The Undertaker
WrestleMania 13 • March 23, 1997
Steel Cage Match
Mankind vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley
SummerSlam • August 3, 1997
Street Fight
Cactus Jack vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley
RAW • September 22, 1997
Stone Cold Meets The Rock
RAW • November 10, 1997
http://i.imgur.com/fWGXzMo.jpg