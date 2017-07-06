Full Match: Brock Lesnar Vs. John Cena at SummerSlam 2014

In the video above, you’ll see the main event from 2014’s SummerSlam show, as Brock Lesnar battled John Cena for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The match caught a ton of people off guard, as Lesnar completely dominated Cena for roughly 15 minutes. It was the first time in quite a while where we saw Cena, who has been the face of WWE for over a decade, get completely destroyed in a match.

Originally, Daniel Bryan was supposed to be in the SummerSlam main event with Brock Lesnar. But, Bryan ended up hurting his neck shortly after he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 30, and as a result, he was forced to relinquish the title.

Rumor has it that Lesnar is going to have yet another high profile title match at this year’s SummerSlam against Roman Reigns. But, unlike in the Cena match, Lesnar will be doing the favors, as he’ll likely drop the Universal Title to Reigns.