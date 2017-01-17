Future Stars DLC Pack For WWE 2K17 Released, Top 10 RAW Moments (Video), Howard Finkel Hits WWE Milestone

– 2K Games released the Future Stars DLC Pack for WWE 2K17 on Tuesday for $8.99 and is also included as part of the game’s Season Pass. The pack includes the following playable Superstars: Austin Aries, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Tye Dillinger and Mojo Rawley. You can watch the trailer for the pack below.

– Here are the top ten moments from Monday’s episode of RAW:

– WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel mentioned this WWE milestone on his Twitter account on Tuesday: