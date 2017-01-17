Headlines Future Stars DLC Pack For WWE 2K17 Released, Top 10 RAW Moments...

Future Stars DLC Pack For WWE 2K17 Released, Top 10 RAW Moments (Video), Howard Finkel Hits WWE Milestone

by -

– 2K Games released the Future Stars DLC Pack for WWE 2K17 on Tuesday for $8.99 and is also included as part of the game’s Season Pass. The pack includes the following playable Superstars: Austin Aries, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Tye Dillinger and Mojo Rawley. You can watch the trailer for the pack below.

– Here are the top ten moments from Monday’s episode of RAW:

– WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel mentioned this WWE milestone on his Twitter account on Tuesday: