Gail Kim’s New GFW Role Revealed, Jeremy Borash Teases New Talent Signings

GFW announcer Jeremy Borash recently took part in a media conference call. During the call, Borash revealed that Gail Kim will be transitioning from a wrestler to a behind-the-scenes role in the promotion.

“This may be known but we are happy to have on board as an agent for Impact Wrestling, who will be helping with our Knockouts, Gail Kim,” said Borash. “She announced that she would be retiring at the end of this year.”

Borash continued, “So she’s going to be taking on a more behind-the-scenes role. Everybody may not know but Gail and I had a very strong friendship for the last decade. I obviously do stuff with her husband Robert Irvine, the chef. And she has an incredible mind and really somebody that’s going to take the Knockouts to the next level. So she’s in Orlando and Tampa training gals that you’re seeing.”

It’s also worth noting that during the call, Borash teased that GFW has signed two well-known female talents, but did not indicate who they are.

