Gettin’ Worked: The Big Baller Segment!

“There’s only two dudes better than me, and I’m both of em.” – Lavar Ball on Miz TV

It’s Thursday, so I’ve had some time to digest this segment and based on the gift that keeps on giving, the internet, I’ve drawn two key conclusions.

If you’re a pure professional wrestling fan, you HATED this segment If you’re a casual watcher or non-watcher, you found this oddly entertaining

Whatever criteria you fall into, the bottom line is you’re all gettin’ worked, even the Superstars themselves in some cases. I get it, the Superstars that make their living in that ring day in and day out, sacrificing time away from family and their bodies on a regular basis take umbrage with a guy who for the most part, disrespected their world. His kids used profanity, he took liberties in the ring, ran around like a crazy person so on and so forth. However, in my opinion, this is the same type of stuff The Rock talks about when Superstars take issue with him taking time away from other talent. At the end of the day, the goal is to make the most money and to entertain, so whether or not you believe there is a certain “code” to abide by, what you need to realize is that the WWE was SMART to have Lavar Ball and the Big Baller Brand front and center for Raw in Los Angeles.

Why? Well, it pops ratings and social media for starters. After all, WWE is a business first and foremost. It will always be that way, even after Vince McMahon is gone some 200+ years from now, unless he creates time travel and/or is in fact, a mutant. I’m ruling neither out.

There were also certain Superstars that took issue of this on social media. To that I say, when the general public or potential new viewers find you more interesting than Lavar Ball, then I’ll buy your gripe. Until then, I suggest you try harder in your own profession. Now, I know that’s a completely ignorant statement in some sense, since I’ve never been between the ropes, however, I do understand as a viewer what would make me tune in.

Additionally, there as the group of wrestling fans that took issue with the fact that this really didn’t help push any story line further and that it was a “wasted segment” – just rinse and repeat. Well, I hate to break it to you, but this segment had NOTHING to do with pushing a storyline and that’s okay, because it’s a TV show, and not everything that happens on said TV show is going to be solely dedicated to furthering a talent’s character development. If anything, that’s on the Superstars. It’s their responsibility to turn chicken salad into chicken shit. This segment was purely to bring crossover eyes to the product, and it definitely did, just search “Lavar Ball WWE” on Twitter and you’ll find that Twitter handles that NEVER tweet about the WWE, were in fact, tweeting about the WWE. Sure, Vince McMahon probably had a conniption when Lavar’s kids Balled out with some not-so-PG verbiage, but it’s been a few days and the WWE hasn’t taken any flack. If anything, any backlash is on the Big Baller Brand.

So whether you liked the segment or not, it doesn’t matter and you shouldn’t care. Why? Because I can guarantee you that the WWE doesn’t care either. After all, in the wrestling game, the WWE is the biggest baller of them all!