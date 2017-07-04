GFW Amped Anthology 4-Part Series Airs On Pay-Per-View August 11th

On Monday, GFW / Impact Wrestling announced that the original GFW Amped TV series that was taped back in 2o15 will finally see the light of day, as they will be airing as part of the One Night Only pay-per-view series.

The promotion issued the above trailer and press release featured below to promote the shows.

GFW/IMPACT Wrestling to Bring 4-Part Amped Anthology Series to PPV

Major news broke last week when the merger between Global Force Wrestling (GFW) and IMPACT Wrestling was announced.

Jeff Jarrett joined Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions as a member of its board of managers, equity owner and Chief Creative Officer. Furthermore, Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions acquired the GFW Amped Anthology catalog.

Amped Anthology will air as a 4-part tournament style One Night Only Pay-Per-View series for IMPACT Wrestling, starting on August 11th.

Fans can expect a full-throttle, action-packed wrestling show from start to finish, as some of the biggest names in professional wrestling compete inside the six-sided ring from the Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

In ‘Part I’ we will see international stars in action like Sanada, PJ Black, Nick Aldis, Kushida, The Bollywood Boys, and Sonjay Dutt. Up and comers Kevin Kross, Kongo Kong, and Virgil Flynn also bring their unique and physical styles to the ring. Superstars on the first card include Mickie James, Bobby Roode, Brian Myers and Chris “The Adonis” Mordetzky.

Calling the action is legendary MMA fighter and podcast mogul Chael Sonnen and international ring announcer Cyrus Fees.

As co-founder of GFW, Karen Jarrett says, “We can’t wait for everyone to see the Amped Anthology Series. The names alone are worth the price of the Pay-Per-View.”