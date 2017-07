– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, featuring the fallout from last Sunday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view and Bobby Lashley vs. GFW & Impact Champion Alberto El Patron in the main event, drew 345,000 viewers.

This number is up from last week’s 268,000 viewers, a new high for 2017.

Impact ranked #107 on the Cable Top 150 this week.