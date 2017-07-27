GFW Impact Wrestling Preview For Tonight (7/27)

GFW returns this evening with the latest episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV from the Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida.

Tonight’s show is scheduled to feature the following:

GFW: IMPACT WRESTLING (7/27)

* LAX vs. Alberto El Patron [Gauntlet Match]

* Sienna vs. Rosemary [Last Knockout Standing Match]

* Davey Richards vs. Taiji Ishimori [Super X Cup Tournament Match]

* Ethan Carter III & Eli Drake & Chris Adonis vs. Moose & Eddie Edwards & Naomichi Marufuji

* Bobby Lashley calls out Bruce Prichard