GFW Star Possibly Departed From Company?

– It appears Brandi Rhodes has possibly departed from Global Force Wrestling.
The promotion recently updated its roster section on ImpactWrestling.com and she is no longer listed on the website, it seems her profile was deleted altogether.
Rhodes has yet to address her status with Global Force Wrestling.
She joined the promotion last September, we will keep you updated on this developing story.
A night to remember @ringofhonor …finally able to show family pride and it feels good. I do belong. Thank you 🙏🏾 #RHODES (📸 @RWJ22) 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/uDoIrRk41C
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 30, 2017