GFW Star Possibly Departed From Company?

By
William Baker
-
0

– It appears Brandi Rhodes has possibly departed from Global Force Wrestling.

The promotion recently updated its roster section on ImpactWrestling.com and she is no longer listed on the website, it seems her profile was deleted altogether.

Rhodes has yet to address her status with Global Force Wrestling.

She joined the promotion last September, we will keep you updated on this developing story.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here