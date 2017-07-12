GFW Suspends Alberto El Patron

– GFW announced they have suspended GFW World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron following his domestic dispute with Paige at the Orlando International Airport.

Below is their full statement:

Global Force Wrestling has indefinitely suspended Alberto El Patron, effective immediately, until the investigation is resolved following a recent incident in Orlando, Florida.

The Orlando Police Department issued the following statement on Sunday regarding the incident:

“There was an incident at Orlando International Airport at about 3 p.m. Sunday involving Jose Rodriguez (DOB 5/25/1977) The reported incident was a domestic violence battery, and it is still under investigation. No arrests have been made as of this time, but the case remains open. That is all the information we have for release at this time.”