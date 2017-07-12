GFW Suspends Alberto El Patron

– GFW announced they have suspended GFW World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron following his domestic dispute with Paige at the Orlando International Airport.
Below is their full statement:
Global Force Wrestling has indefinitely suspended Alberto El Patron, effective immediately, until the investigation is resolved following a recent incident in Orlando, Florida.
The Orlando Police Department issued the following statement on Sunday regarding the incident:
“There was an incident at Orlando International Airport at about 3 p.m. Sunday involving Jose Rodriguez (DOB 5/25/1977) The reported incident was a domestic violence battery, and it is still under investigation. No arrests have been made as of this time, but the case remains open. That is all the information we have for release at this time.”
Suspends? How about striping him of the title!
How can you stripe someone of a title?
yeah they should.
Fired should be the verdict and his belt stripped from him.
So GFW are whatever the f*** TNA wants to be called will have no World Heavyweight Champion since Del F***o isn’t there to defend it now?
LOLTNA has turned into LOLGFW. Here I was, thinking “You know, this rebranding might just be the shot in the arm TNA needs to get back to the promised land.” Well f*ck all was I wrong. “Pride of Mexico” Alberto El Patron should get a suspension, followed by a fine, stripped of the title and fired for giving the company with numerous black eyes another shiner.
Innocent until proven guilty suspension and title stripped yes but wait to fire until the whole thing comes out
Just to clarify I AM IN NO WAY A FAN OF DEL RIO JUST TIRED OF PEOPLE JUMPING ON A PERSONS CREDIBILITY UNTIL THEY KNOW WHAT REALLY TOOK PLACE I WASN’T THERE TO SEE WHAT TOOK PLACE JUST THE SAME REPORTS EVERYONE ELSE IS GETTING FROM TMZ
preach! But I like alberto – or first run alberto. hes been garbage since he left the first time. It’s like he’s had a chip and been a asshole ever since.
damn foreigner.. wheres mr trump when you need him.. deportation
What’s this about giving him another chance? You all want him to lose the title. Every post says lose the title some say suspend others say fire. What did happen to innocent until proven guilty or is there another reason you don’t want it on him? (Especially that one that said the Pride of Mexico)