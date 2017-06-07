Girl Injured In Terror Arena Attack Gets Surprise Visit From NXT Stars (Photo)

– WWE NXT Star Bobby Roode, Nikki Cross and Mark Andrews made a surprise visit to wrestling fan Lily Harrison at her home today. Lily was at the Ariana Grande concert with her parents during the Manchester Arena terror attack. You can check out the article in its entirety with video by clicking here.

“I felt sick a few minutes ago but now I don’t!” the eight-year-old told WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode, alongside fellow superstars Nikki Cross and Mark Andrews.

Bobby Roode said: “We like to support people like Lily and all the people suffering from what happened over here in Manchester. It’s always fun to see people smile.