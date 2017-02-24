Glacier On Getting His Big Break In WCW, Backstage Reaction To His...

Glacier On Getting His Big Break In WCW, Backstage Reaction To His Character, More

– Former WCW Wrestler Glacier recently spoke with False Start about his time with the company, check out the highlights below:

On finally getting his big break:

“You never know when your break’s going to come, and you never know how your break’s going to come. Do any of you guys think I used to walk around dreaming of wearing a half-mask and armor?”

On how backstage would react to him:

“Man, I’m going to have so much heat in the back. Here I am, to most people on the national level, a no-name, and I’m coming in and I’m getting this entrance that’s the biggest and most elaborate thing that’s ever been in wrestling.”

On criticism about his Glacier gimmick:

“Does it affect me? I wouldn’t be human if it didn’t a little bit. But here’s the thing, man—Google any wrestler’s name and then ‘worst gimmick.’ Almost always, something will come up where somebody doesn’t like who they were. You have your fans and your critics. You’ve got to have thick skin in this business, period, but think about it: it was a video-game character. Not everybody was going to like that.”