GLOW Review – Must See TV!

Pulling back the curtain on professional wrestling has been met with its fair share of critics. Some say it has “ruined the business forever” while others have begrudgingly admitted that while they’re not fans of the exposure, that they also understand that it’s a necessary evil. After all, in this new era of consumption the provider is currently met with a never ending demand for information and content. Wrestling, while still a “protected” business, is not an exception to this rule.

I can remember back in 1998 when the television special, “Wrestling Secrets Exposed!” came out and the “magic” of the “sport” was all of a sudden under fire. As a kid, I was a bit torn after the special aired. I didn’t know whether to feel like fool or to not care at all, but what I did know was that I wasn’t meant to see what I was watching. I also remember being really, really interested in how everything came together in a wrestling match.

Fast forward all these years and my perception from 1998 has completely changed. Being “smart” to the business has actually increased my love for it, although by “smart” all I mean is that I’m a fan and understand that what I’m watching is entertainment first, not sport. This is why Netflix’s new original series G.L.O.W. is so damn entertaining.

It was this past Saturday that I sat down and binge watched all ten episodes of Season 1. To say I found it enjoyable would be the understatement of the century. Quite simply, if you’re a wrestling fan, you will just GET IT. I’m not going to sit here and spoiler the entire thing, since I hope some of you will read this and tune in, but what I will say is that it covers off on every aspect of why we find wrestling so great!

First off, the show presents the “psychology” of wrestling in a comprehensible format for all viewers. For example, have you ever had to sit down with someone who thinks wrestling is stupid and explain to them why it’s not different than any other show on television? If you have, G.L.O.W. will resonate with you on the highest level. The characters go through this struggle throughout the season – trying to make sense of it all. They try to understand why and what audiences react to. This realization (it’s a soap opera) for each character is different, however it’s something we all understand, but more importantly, appreciate. And of course, it all starts with good vs. evil. You got your story-lines with a variety of drama, comedy and suspense – all combined with character story arcs that allow G.L.O.W. to reach an A.J. Styles level of phenomenal.

Casting is another strong point. As we all know, wrestling fans love to find their Easter eggs, and G.L.O.W. brings it. Cameos in this show are the equivalent to a legend being a surprise entrance in the Royal Rumble. It also lends the credibility we’re looking for, which is important since wrestling fans aren’t the easiest to please. If you’re going to make a show about wrestling, your details better be in check. Fear not though, because after watching ten episodes I can confirm that it’s clear that whoever was consulted on this project has hit the ropes once or twice and taken a flat back bump.

Now let’s take a look at the story itself. A group a random females all brought together in random fashion to create G.L.O.W., the Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling! Some have experience, some have none, some don’t even want to be there. It’s as if Tough Enough were to have an all female cast and by the end of the season they needed to successfully open their own wrestling promotion. And just like with Tough Enough, the characters have personal gripes, but ultimately need conduct business inside the ropes. Personally, I got the feeling that the director definitely drew some inspiration from The Mega Powers and a sprinkle of Edge and Matt Hardy.

Finally, the timing of the show couldn’t be more appropriate. Women’s empowerment is in full swing, plus the WWE is in the midst of its own “Women’s Revolution”. In the WWE, there no longer is a divide between men and women, instead they are all referred to simply as Superstars. This is what makes G.L.O.W. work. This isn’t a spoof comedy about women trying to be wrestlers, because in real life women ARE wrestlers. It’s a story about women knocking down opportunity’s door and greeting the owner with a headlock, some politically incorrect verbiage and classic one-liners that’ll have you clicking through to the next episode.

They’re the Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling and they’re going over … way over.