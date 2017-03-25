Goldberg On The Backstage Differences Between ‘The Attitude Era’ And Current Days

– On the debut episode of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, WWE Universal Champion Goldberg joined the show to discuss a wide variety of topics, including how the backstage landscape has changed over the years, check out the highlight below:

Goldberg comments on the locker room being different from The Attitude Era:

“It just seems to me that it’s just different, man. You don’t have the big characters that you did back in the day. I mean, you do, but I don’t know. It’s hard to explain the landscape right now. It’s just completely different from when we were there.” Goldberg continued, “it’s also having the talent to be able to do that and having the trust in them. And maybe there aren’t as many as there were back in the day. There aren’t, that have the ability to go out there and wing it and feel it. It seems as if it’s a little bit more structured now. I’m walking that fine line now.”