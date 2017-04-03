Goldberg Makes Farewell Speech After RAW Went Off Air

After WWE RAW ended tonight, Bill Goldberg came out and address the crowd in Orlando. He said what he had to say is not part of tonight’s show and that he’s speaking from the heart, and this is not scripted. Goldberg said in October he was approached by WWE officials about returning to the company. He had to take in consideration his desire, age and abilities when deciding to return after 13 years. Goldberg then said he’s been focused on his family and doing what’s right for them and the WWE Universe. He feels that he is the luckiest guy in the world to be able to come back and still have some juice left.

Goldberg stated that fans can boo or cheer him, but his son is what motivates him to go to the gym each day as he wants to make him proud. This opportunity to return after 13 years was a once in a lifetime. He concluded by saying this could be the last time the fans see him in the ring. He still thinks he is one of the toughest SOBs on the planet and his last words were his “never say never” phrase.

