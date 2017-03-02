Goldberg On Secrets To Staying In Shape, Diet Changes From WCW Days, Cheat Food

– Bill Goldberg spoke with GQ on his diet and how he’s had to adjust over the years. Here are some of the highlights:

On the difference in diet from his earlier days:

“When you’re 50 years old and you’re putting your underwear on in front of millions of people and you used to be me—lets just say that I’ve cleaned up my diet quite a bit. I didn’t use to be as strict with my fat intake. I mean, I didn’t even know what “Gluten-free” was then. I ate everything that I saw back then. And it didn’t matter because I was younger and my metabolism was even faster. I’ve always been blessed with a very fast metabolism. Which, again, is a blessing and a curse when you’re trying to gain weight and get into cardio shape.”

On his cheat foods:

“Yeah, although I do love to cook. And when you get these food services, a lot of the time it’s like eating cardboard. But this place is fresh and it really helps. Tonight I’ll probably do some beef tips and sweet potato fries and an avocado and probably another shake. Then I’ll go workout again, and I’ll have another shake after that, and I’ll do my cheat, which is popcorn.”

On his secrets to looking great at 50:

“Well, first, thank you for the kind words, because it’s not easy. It’s a life-long journey and it’s something I won’t stop until I have my feet underground. There are simple rules that I have always lived by that are constants. Number one, I try to drink as much water as humanly possible each and every day. A gallon to a gallon-and-a-half of water. Two, I try not to eat past dark. Except for the fact that I now have to squeeze another workout in at midnight, so that’s not exactly possible for me right now. Three, I don’t drink soft drinks. Period. End of story. Diet, any of that crap, none of it. Period. I don’t drink any of it. Four, just understand that 75 percent of what you look like is predicated by what you put in your mouth. At the end of the day, do it for yourself, do it for the people you love, and you’ll feel a hell of a lot better each morning when you wake up if you eat better and you train. Sedentary is the killer of humanity. Let that be a lesson.”