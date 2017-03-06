Goldberg Reflects On His Universal Title Win, Lesnar Match At WrestleMania 33

– Following his Universal Championship victory over Kevin Owens at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view on Sunday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, wrestling legend Bill Goldberg spoke with WWE.com about winning the title and what’s next for him.

Goldberg, who defeated Owens in just seconds after an assist from Chris Jericho, claimed that winning the Universal Title was a privelage he didn’t expect, as he merely returned so that his family could see a glimpse of what he used to be in his prime.

As far as what’s next for him, Goldberg noted that seconds after he rolled out of the ring on Sunday night, he started thinking about his WrestleMania 33 showdown with Brock Lesnar, whom he defeated in just seconds at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view back in November.

Goldberg predicts he will be going 2-0 against “The Beast Incarnate.”