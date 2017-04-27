Goldberg Talks About His Undefeated Steak and Why it Worked

Goldberg was a guest on the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling, and he spoke in detail about his win streak in WCW. Goldberg explained that his streak was effective and got over with the crowd because it was never planned.

When Bischoff mentioned that the streak wasn’t planned, Goldberg replied, “That’s why it worked. It wasn’t pre-planned. You guys gave the people what they wanted to see. Sure, they wanted to see Benoit and Guerrero chain wrestle and tell their story with all the false finishes and all of that. There’s something to surely be said for guys like Mike Tyson walking out and in thirty-two seconds knocking somebody’s block off. People just sit up on the edge of their seat and go, “What just happened?! Did I just see that?!””

He continued, “When The Giant and I went around the country and did dark matches he’d smoke a cigarette, pick up Charles Robinson and go to chokeslam him before he was even introduced. I’d spear him and jackhammer him before the bell even rang and people went berserk. You guys just gave them what they wanted. It was organic. There was no plan to it. I greatly appreciate what you said about, “Get this great character on TV,” but nobody knew unless you were clairvoyant.”