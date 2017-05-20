Goldberg Talks Lesnar: ‘One Of My Best Friends On The Planet’

– Former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg recently spoke with WrestlingInc about a wide variety of topics including his relationship with on-screen rival Brock Lesnar, check out the highlight below:

“Brock is one of my best friends on the planet. He always has been and always will be. Whether we’re inside the ring with him. He has done a lot of things in his life and is the utmost professional. That guy can work his ass off. Whether we shell 2 moves or 200 moves, whether it’s the psychology or the simple art of selling, Brock Lesnar is one of the best that has ever been out there. I hope people can appreciate the growth he has made as a person and character throughout the years because he’s a pro; he knows what to do, to be able to share the ring with him again 13 years far removed from the last time, and like you said, I may be beating a dead horse here, it was an honor and a privilege.”