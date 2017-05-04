Goldberg Training With Former WCW Wrestler, The Rock Celebrates Birthday

Goldberg posted a photo on Instagram of him training with Ernest “The Cat” Miller. Miller worked in WCW from 1997-2001 and WWE for two years in 2002.

 

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson celebrated his 45th birthday this week and he posted a photo of a gigantic cake he received while filming his upcoming movie Rampage.

