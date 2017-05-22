Goldust Issues Warning To R-Truth After Recent Threats

– As noted, R-Truth recently took to twitter and issued warning videos to Goldust after he was attacked, ending their Golden Truth tag team on last week’s RAW.

Goldust has now apparently threatened to sue Truth, check out the tweet below:

Hey @RonKillings , if you touch me I’ll sue! #RememberTheName of ……………#Goldust

Check out the original tweets below:

Don't let me see yo azz Goldy! pic.twitter.com/Bwf2CXW4X3 — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) May 21, 2017