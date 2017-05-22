Goldust Issues Warning To R-Truth After Recent Threats

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
0

– As noted, R-Truth recently took to twitter and issued warning videos to Goldust after he was attacked, ending their Golden Truth tag team on last week’s RAW.

Goldust has now apparently threatened to sue Truth, check out the tweet below:

Hey @RonKillings , if you touch me I’ll sue! #RememberTheName of ……………#Goldust

Check out the original tweets below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Previous articleChris Jericho Revealed For Upcoming RAW Live Event
Next articleStipulation Revealed For WWE Extreme Rules Match (Video)
Pro Wrestling Staff
http://www.prowrestling.com
SHARE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here