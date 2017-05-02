How good is Alexa Bliss?

This past Sunday at Payback, Alexa Bliss made history by becoming the first ever to win both the Smackdown Live and the Raw Women’s Championship. Following this, she proclaimed herself as the one and only goddess of WWE. How right is she?

It seems like every single wrestling fan has been on the Alexa bandwagon for the last couple of months. And for good reason. We’ve seen her evolution as a wrestler from her first days in NXT as the sparkle happy-go-lucky girl. To the entertaining heel manager of Blake and Murphy until she broke off on her own and went on to Smackdown Live.

We all know how good Alexa is in the ring but what really feels special about her is how good of a heel she is. Her promo work has been improving and improving to the point that she is arguably the best woman on the mic. On addition to this, she carries herself with such an attitude that just works for her. Her facial expressions, her way to effectively wrestle heel works wonders for her.

With all this in mind, is she really at the level of established stars like Sasha Banks and Bayley? I think she is. She may even be better than established stars like these. She is just in the best moment of her career, both in ring and promo wise and she deserves every single achievement she is earning. But, what’s next?

Has Alexa jumped the shark? What’s left for Alexa so she doesn’t just lose all her momentum and just fade in the background and gets lost in the Sasha-Nia-Bayley shuffle? I believe, with the correct booking, Alexa can very well become the face of the division. She might slowly becoming into the Trish Stratus of this generation. The reason we all remember this division for generations to come.

Alexa needs to have a successful title and has everything to achieve this. She truly may become an icon in Women’s wrestling. And you should truly be excited to see what’s next for her. I know I am.

How do you see Alexa Bliss in a year from now? Do you agree with anything I said about her? Let me know!