Greats Balls of Fire Prediction

Goodness gracious, great balls of fire. What a name for a pay per view event. No Finn Balor on the card? Not sure what’s going on there, but lets get into the show.

Universal Championship – Brock Lesnar (C) vs. Samoa Joe

You want to talk about a LEGIT matchup? This is it right here! Joe has looked awesome in the buildup to this match and looks like a real threat to Lesnar. This match has the possibility of being stiff with these two. It would be a shame for either or to lose cleanly tonight and I feel this match should have some kind of indecisive finish that leads to a rematch, but I doubt we get that.

Winner and STILL champion- Brock Lesnar

Ambulance Match – Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Not sure if this match ends the feud between these two. It would be so easy for a double turn to happen here, but Roman must be a face, even if he gets booed out of the building. This could go either way, but whoever wins then what’s next for both? Roman has made it clear he is getting the next title shot and since he is the golden child of Mcmahon….

Winner: Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt

Bray continues to just float around the card. Creative has hurt this guy over and over again and I’m not sure why as he has a unique character. This should go either way, but Rollins is a lot closer to the top of the card then Wyatt is so….

Winner: Seth Rollins

Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

The battle of the realest guys in the room. Let’s be serious here, there is no way Enzo wins this, UNLESS, Cass goes the Kevin Nash route and just beats him and walks out to give Enzo the count out victory.

Winner- Big Cass

30-Minute Iron Man Tag Team Championship – Sheamus and Cesaro (C) vs. The Hardy Boyz

Ladder match, Cage match, 2/3 Falls, both teams have pushed each other to their limits. Looking at what’s next, what team will then be in line for a title shot? Either way after this match, I don’t think this feud will be over, but it wouldn’t make sense to have The Hardy’s lose the belts and then regain them a month later.

Winners and STILL champs: Cesaro and Sheamus

Raw Women’s Championship – Alexa Bliss (C) vs. Sasha Banks

Banks cleanly defeated Nia Jax after Jax dominated the gauntlet match, still doesn’t make sense, but that’s creative for you. Bliss has been on a roll since being called up to the main roster on both Smackdown and Raw. I can see Bliss retaining here with some heel tactics and then defending the title at Summerslam in a multi woman match.

Winner and STILL champ, Alexa Bliss

Intercontinental Championship – The Miz (C) vs. Dean Ambrose

This feud has had some forgettable moments, (Ball family). With the addition of the Miztourage, I don’t see Ambrose walking away with the gold. I’m sure that reason will be why this feud continues into Summerslam.

Winner and STILL champ: The Miz

Cruiserweight Championship – Neville (C) vs. Akira Tozawa–

Preshow match because why not? Neville has been unstoppable since becoming the champ and has ran through the division, His reign will eventually come to an end, BUT it won’t be tonight. Keeping the title on Neville for a bit longer further adds to his “King of the Cruiserweights” persona. Tozawa might be the one to take the belt of the champ, but it won’t be tonight.