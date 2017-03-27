Guest Ring Announcer Revealed For WrestleMania 33 Match

– It was announced that Al Roker will be the guest ring announcer for the John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse match at Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view in Orlando.

Below is WWE’s announcement:

John Cena reveals that Al Roker will be a guest ring announcer at WrestleMania

During a guest hosting appearance on NBC’s “TODAY,” John Cena surprised Al Roker with the opportunity to be the guest ring announcer for Cena & Nikki Bella’s match against The Miz & Maryse at WrestleMania 33.

WrestleMania’s forecast is looking up!

Will Roker bring the thunder on the microphone at The Ultimate Thrill Ride? Find out this Sunday when The Showcase of the Immortals airs live on WWE Network!