Handicap Match Set For WWE Elimination Chamber
– As seen on tonight’s SmackDown Live episode, Dolph Ziggler’s attack on Kalisto and Apollo Crews led to SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan booking a Handicap Match for WWE Elimination Chamber.
Check out the updated card for Sunday:
Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title
The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Baron Corbin vs. John Cena
Tag Team Turmoil for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. The Usos vs. American Alpha
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss
2-on-1 Handicap Match
Kalisto and Apollo Crews vs. Dolph Ziggler
Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper
Natalya vs. Nikki Bella
Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James