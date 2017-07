– After last night’s RAW went off air, Dean Ambrose made the save for Seth Rollins while he was under attack by WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.

Ambrose spoke about looking forward to coming to Texas. He also said The Lone Star State has the best towns, best places, best people in the United States. Ambrose goes on to thank fans for their energy, it fuels WWE Superstars to perform in the ring each night.

