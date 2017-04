The Hardy Boyz made their final indy appearance at House of Hardcore at the former ECW arena last night. They faced off against former WWE wrestlers Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer. Matt Hardy wrote about the event, “Had a DELIGHTFUL farewell match at HOH tonight. WONDERFUL fans. Kudos to WWE, Carrano, @TripleH & @VinceMcMahon for allowing it to happen.”

