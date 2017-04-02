Hardys Talk Signing With WWE, Possibility Appearing At WrestleMania, More

– Thanks WSVN-TV Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet for sending this in:

Hope you’re having a great WrestleMania weekend so far! I spoke with Matt and Jeff Hardy tonight at Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor Show in Lakeland, FL. During the interview they teased a possible WWE return and even talked about who they would want to face in WWE along with many other things. I think your readers will enjoy this if you’d like to share it!



Have they been in touch with WWE?

Matt Hardy: “We have spoken to ‘Meek Mahan’ and of course the man with Three H’s and everyone who is there who is important and of value.”

Who is at the top of their Deletion List?

Matt Hardy: “‘Meek Mahan’ is very high up on the list. Roman Reigns is another one. I get requests for his deletion all of the time… Roman Reigns is more of John Cena right now than John Cena is if you can understand what I’m saying.”

Who they would like to face in WWE:

Matt Hardy: “I would say the first two people we would mark for deletion is The Usos who have gold that we would like to procure and also The Club who have gold that we would like to procure.”

Could we see them at WrestleMania 33 or at the Raw after WrestleMania?

Jeff Hardy: “It’s pro wrestling, anything’s possible.”

Matt Hardy: “Considering we are on an expedition of gold, all title holders are on notice.”

How Jeff deals with Matt never breaking kayfabe:

Jeff Hardy: “I don’t know, it’s hard. It’s very hard. I don’t (laughs). I just let it be.”