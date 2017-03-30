Hardys To Use “Broken” Gimmick Upon Returning To WWE Soon

– According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Hardys will be joining WWE soon, the only question will be, what brand they will be on?

The current legal situation surrounding the “Broken” gimmick between Matt and Impact Wrestling is said to be a big reason why their arrival has been delayed. The plan certainly appears to be for the brothers to use the gimmick in WWE.

As noted, WWE social media has been teasing a potential Hardys arrival by emphasizing the word “Broken” in recent tweets.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.