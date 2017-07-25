HBK Appearing At WWE NXT Live Events

William Baker
– It appears WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be appearing at upcoming WWE NXT live events in Milwaukee on July 27th, Green Bay on July 28th and Minneapolis on July 29th.

HBK tweeted the following in response to Bobby Roode:

