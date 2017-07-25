HBK Appearing At WWE NXT Live Events

– It appears WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be appearing at upcoming WWE NXT live events in Milwaukee on July 27th, Green Bay on July 28th and Minneapolis on July 29th.
HBK tweeted the following in response to Bobby Roode:
I think I'm gonna come along for that one!!! @WWENXT on the road!! #NXTMilwaukee #NXTGreenBay #NXTMinneapolis https://t.co/49aAdZqGvq
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) July 25, 2017
July 27 #NXTMilwaukee
July28 #NXTGreenBay
July 29 #NXTMinneapolis#Glorious #MyNXT pic.twitter.com/2pe67gH3YX
— Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) July 25, 2017