– Heath Slater commented on Twitter that he found out about his move to Raw when we all did. As we posted yesterday, the talent switches itself are being kept secret.

You all saw it when I did… @Rhyno313 and myself will be heading to #Raw #SuperstarShakeUp — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) April 11, 2017

– WWE took a poll to see if fans enjoyed last night’s Raw. Out of 5,125 votes, 57% of fans gave Raw a Thumbs Up.

Did you enjoy tonight's episode of #RAW? — WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017